Azeris in Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan inseparably linked: Raisi

TEHRAN- The unbreakable relationship between the Azeri people in Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan has been praised by President Ebrahim Raisi.

On Friday, Raisi paid a visit to East Azarbaijan Province in northwest Iran, where he inaugurated some infrastructure projects.

Raisi asserted that no plot can ever sever ties between the two peoples or the whole Azeri population worldwide.

“The people of Azerbaijan, not only the Azarbaijan of Iran but even the Azerbaijan that is in our neighborhood, showed that their love, devotion and attachment is inextricably resistant to conspiracies and seditions,” the president pointed out.

He added, “The message of the people of Azarbaijan is the message of unity, cohesion and resistance against enemies and building the country by the capable hands of the beloved youth.”

In January, an attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran led to a deterioration in ties between the two countries.

Following the event, the Republic of Azerbaijan shut down its diplomatic mission and withdrew its staff in response to what it described as a “terrorist act,” with President Ilham Aliyev attributing it to the “Iranian establishment.”

Investigations suggested that the attacker was motivated by “personal and family-related problems.”

Other points of concern between Iran and Azerbaijan include the dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia as well as Baku’s increasing ties with the Israeli regime.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in March that Israel and the Republic of Azerbaijan had agreed to form a unified front against Iran. The comments came after Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tel Aviv inaugurated.