Raisi visits East Azerbaijan province

TEHRAN – President Ebrahim Raisi paid a visit to East Azerbaijan Province to take a closer look at the needs of the province.

Raisi entered East Azerbaijan for a two-day trip as the 5th destination of provincial trips of his Popular Administration. He entered the province through Tabriz’s Martyr Madani International Airport, according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

Upon his arrival, Raisi spoke to reporters on the airport’s tarmac. He called East Azerbaijan Province the hub of culture, industry, minerals, tourism and agriculture, and said, "East Azerbaijan has many capacities, and more importantly, hard-working young people who are considered the most important assets of the province".

He added, "The civilization of Azerbaijan is one of the oldest civilizations of Islamic Iran, and a great support, not only for Azerbaijan, but also for the Islamic Iran, and the World of Islam".

He noted, "Some of the previous decisions have been implemented, and those that have not been completed, will be followed up so that nothing is left unfinished".

President Raisi said, "With the educated men and women of the province, we will hopefully hear good news".

He pointed out, "As the Supreme Leader of the Revolution stated, the future will be very bright, and most of the problems today, will be resolved with the help of the dear young people of the province".

"One of the very important issues that will be solved is the issue of unemployment and housing. Good measures have been taken for solving these problems, which will be completed with the decisions that will be made in this trip," he said.

During his visit, Raisi visited many economic facilities and held many meetings. He visited Charmshahr Industrial Town of East Azerbaijan. Ayatollah Raisi also obliged the related departments to provide the requirements of the development of leather industry while observing environmental considerations. President Raisi also issued three orders for the development of Tabriz's leather industry.

Following the plans of his two-day visit to East Azerbaijan province, Ayatollah Raisi unveiled two new products of Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company. Raisi also announced allocating 5 trillion to farmers for buying Iranian tractors.

Also, Raisi inaugurated Azerbaijan Diesel Automobile Company manufacturing line, which is owned by Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company, during his visit to East Azerbaijan province.

In a meeting with a group of clerics of the province, Raisi also pointed to the wave of unrest that gripped Iran last year.

Referring to the efforts of the enemies during the past 44 years to weaken the system of the Islamic Republic, the president recalled the analysis of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution about last year's riots, which considered these conspiracies to be the result of the enemy's anger over the country's progress.

Despite all the hardships imposed on the people in this era, the Iranian nation turned these threats and sanctions into opportunities, Raisi averred.

He continued, “We do not consider surrender and retreat as the way to deal with the conspiracies and intrigues of our enemies. These challenges can only be overcome by becoming strong and building a strong Iran.”



Raisi said, “We believe that there is no unsolvable problem in the country; The government is determined to solve the country's problems and the enemy has received this message from the performance of the Popular Government.”

With the aim of stopping Iran’s progress, Raisi said, the enemy spread rumors, attacked the psychological security of the society with false figures in the economy and created inflationary expectations during the cognitive war that it imposed on Iran.

“In spite of all these conspiracies, we are seeking to establish stability in the country's economy, and with trust in God, as well as people's support and help, we will definitely succeed in this direction,” Raisi added.

Raisi also met with a group of activists affiliated with the Popular Front of the Islamic Revolution in the province. He called on the activists to explain the dimensions of the cognitive war imposed by the enemy on Iran.

“Cultural activists should pay more attention to playing a role in Explanation Jihad,” the president said, referring to a term used to describe a campaign aimed at educating the people on the conspiracies of the enemy.