Raisi inaugurates industrial, infrastructure projects in northwestern Iran

TEHRAN - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has inaugurated numerous industrial, energy, and infrastructure projects during a two-day visit to the northwestern East Azarbaijan province, IRNA reported.

President Raisi, who arrived in Tabriz in East Azarbaijan province on Thursday morning, was warmly welcomed by the people and provincial officials.

Upon arrival at Tabriz International Airport, Raisi told the press that creating employment for the young generation and solving the housing problem are the major concerns of the 13th government regarding the East Azarbaijan province.

“About the housing problem, good measures have been taken in the province, but they must be completed,” the president said.

Some 16 electricity supply projects, a dam, a water treatment plant, seven projects in the health and medical sectors, and several projects in the Aras Free Zone were among the projects inaugurated by President Raisi.

The president also inaugurated a major railway project and a railway station on Friday, the second day of his visit to the province.

The 44-kilometer-long Bostanabad-Tabriz railway shortens the route between Tehran and Tabriz for about four hours of travel time as compared to the previous 12-hour time. The railway is the second phase of the broader Mianeh-Tabriz railway project.

He also attended a ceremony for reviving 220 idle industrial units in Tabriz on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking at this ceremony, Raisi said the government is determined to revive idle production units across the country, emphasizing: “The return of these units to the production cycle will increase employment and lead to the prosperity of the country's industry.”

He also put into operation a new production line at Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company in Tabriz. The new production line is going to create employment for 200 people directly.

This line has an annual production capacity of 4,000 units of light, heavy, and tow commercial vehicles in an area of 5,000 square meters and with an investment of 2.8 trillion rials (about $5.5 million).

This was President Raisi’s second official visit to East Azarbaijan Province since he took office in August 2021.

