Seven neglected crafts revived in Lorestan

TEHRAN – Seven handicraft fields, which had been fallen into oblivion, have been revived in the western province of Lorestan, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Some three wood-related crafts as well as four textile-related ones have been brought back to life, Ata Hassanpur explained on Sunday.

The production of handicrafts can generate long-lasting job opportunities while keeping expenses to a minimum, the official added.

Lorestan’s handicraft sector holds great potential for economic prosperity and to achieve this, it is necessary to shift focus from entertainment to a more business-oriented approach, he noted.

Lorestan, which is a region of raw beauty, was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC. The Luristan Bronzes, noted for their eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs, date from this turbulent period.

Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanid dynasties.

ABU/AM

