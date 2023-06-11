Iran triples arms exports

TEHRAN- Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani has said that the ministry’s exports of military defense products tripled in the past Persian calendar year, which ended on March 20.

Brigadier General Ashtiani noted on Saturday that his ministry is working to improve Iran’s military prowess by increasing the production of both military and civilian items and services, boosting the capability of missiles, drones, air defense, and electronic warfare, and pursuing defense diplomacy with a focus on export capacity building.

Speaking in a gathering of senior managers at the Defense Ministry, he stressed that “due to the efforts of the Defense Ministry, we registered a threefold increase in exports, a twofold rise in the production of civilian goods and services, and an 81 percent increase in military production last year.”

“This path will continue with more strength and endeavor this Persian calendar year which is named ‘Inflation Control; Growth in Production’,” he added.

Additionally, Ashtiani highlighted that the Defense Ministry is prepared to uphold the Islamic Republic’s technical, scientific, and military dominance under even the most difficult and challenging conditions imposed by the adversaries.

He went on to highlight that the military in Iran is now entirely self-sufficient in terms of weapons thanks to recent significant progress achieved by military scientists and professionals.

Iranian officials have cautioned that the nation will not hold back on bolstering its military capabilities, which are only intended for defense.

Last week, Ashtiani also said that Iran’s military forces are armed with the newest weapons to counter border threats.

“Our armed forces are equipped with the latest and most advanced equipment to counter armed forces,” Ashtiani said when asked about border incidents and equipping border guards with modern weapons.

On May 27, one Iranian border guard and one Taliban fighter were killed after shooting broke out near a border post between Iran and Afghanistan.

Several people were also injured in the incident.

Iranian military officials said the border clash was triggered by the Taliban forces.

In an indirect reference to political and military instability in Afghanistan, Defense Minister Ashtiani said Iran has long borders with neighbors and certain of them “may not have the necessary stability and would not be able to confront elements which are active in their countries,” however, the Iranian troops are “powerfully protecting the borders and the Ministry of Defense is able to produce any equipment” that armed forces may need to confront those who disrupt border security.

Following the incident, a number of senior Iranian military officials, including Army Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari, visited the region.

Heydari said wherever respective countries honor international regulations in joint border and honor good neighborliness they will see reciprocal measures by the Iranian side otherwise they “will see another behavior”.

He added, “Common borders with Afghanistan are fully under the control of the army ground forces and along with us are border guards, and there is full security at the border.”

Weeks ago, the Iranian Armed Forces chief reiterated that the world order is changing and that various developments are occurring in West Asia that will weaken the opponents of the Islamic Revolution.

Talking in an annual gathering of Iranian diplomats, Major General Mohammad Bagheri said Iran must properly plan and prepare for changes in the world system.

General Bagheri added that Iran’s armed forces, in view of regional strategies and policies, are prepared to defend the country with all their might against any threats.

He also described the current Iranian administration’s policy to forge relations with regional and neighboring countries as correct.

The top military official went on to say that the foreign policy apparatus plays a vital role in introducing and sharing defense and military capabilities with friendly nations in an efficient way.

“Introducing and sharing Iran’s defense and military capabilities can develop the country’s defense relations and strengthen deterrence,” he added.

Iran’s armed forces, he continued, are fully prepared to expand their level of cooperation with other countries in a number of ways, including export of defense and military equipment as well as sharing military expertise in areas of training and exercises.