Defense Ministry first in recruiting talented youth: minister

TEHRAN- Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani says his ministry has taken the lead in employing the young elites.

In a tweet on Friday, Ashtiani praised the Defense Ministry for having 400 innovation centers and 4,500 researchers, making it to rank first in the country.

“With such a huge capacity, a thousand projects are currently underway which only a small portion is reported to the media,” he added.

In June, Ashtiani said that the ministry’s exports of military equipment tripled in the past Persian calendar year, which ended on March 20.

Brigadier General Ashtiani noted that his ministry is working to improve military prowess by increasing the production of both military and civilian items and services, boosting the capability of missiles, drones, air defense, and electronic warfare, and pursuing defense diplomacy with a focus on export capacity building.

He also stressed that “due to the efforts of the Defense Ministry, we registered a threefold increase in exports, a twofold rise in the production of civilian goods and services, and an 81 percent increase in military production last year.”

“This path will continue with more strength and endeavor this Persian calendar year which is named ‘Inflation Control; Growth in Production’,” he continued.

Additionally, Ashtiani highlighted that the Defense Ministry is prepared to uphold the Islamic Republic’s technical, scientific, and military dominance under even the most difficult and challenging conditions imposed by the adversaries.

He went on to highlight that the military in Iran is now entirely self-sufficient in terms of weapons thanks to recent significant progress made by military scientists and professionals.

Iranian officials have cautioned that the nation will not hold back on bolstering its military capabilities, which are only intended for defense.

Ashtiani also said in May that Iran faces no limits in terms of exporting and importing military gear.

“We have no restrictions on providing equipment to countries and we are in contact with all countries and continue this relationship with authority. Any country that is committed to the interests, security and maintenance of international peace and thinks about common global security, we will definitely help it,” Ashtiani said.

Ashtiani pointed out that there are no restrictions on Iran purchasing military equipment. “No, it is not prohibited, wherever we need. We do not feel any restrictions in providing the needs or exporting.”