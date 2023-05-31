Iranian-built Simorgh aircraft conducts test flight

TEHRAN- The Iranian defense minister has said a transit aircraft built locally has successfully completed a flight test.

Brigadier General Mohammadreza Ashtiani made the announcement on Tuesday while speaking to a group of Defense Ministry officials that included Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri at an airbase in the central city of Isfahan.

He stated that the “Simorgh” aircraft is a redesigned and evolved version of planes of its generation, and that it is well adapted to the demands of Iran’s civil and military institutions.

Iran’s defense minister also noted that specialists from the Ministry of Defense and knowledge-based firms in the country designed and built the aircraft to adapt to the country’s weather conditions in compliance with international norms.

He went into detail about the features of Simorgh aircraft, including its lightness, high carriage capacity, proper radius of flight operations, compatibility with the climatic conditions of the country, ability to land and take off in short runways, as well as agility and speed in providing emergency services, including as air ambulance.