Iranian missiles deliberately limited to 2,000 km: deputy defense minister

TEHRAN- Iran’s deputy defense minister has said that despite the country’s capacity to increase the range of its missiles, the Leader has ordered that it should be limited to 2,000 kilometers.

In a televised interview on Friday night, Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Mahdi Farahi stated that Iran has the technological capability to boost the range of its missiles to over 2,000 kilometers.

“The Defense Ministry obeys the country’s major policies and orders of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, which is why it has limited the range of missiles to 2,000 kilometers although it is able to manufacture missiles with longer ranges,” the Defense Ministry official stated.

The general went on to say that that the precision-guided Kheibar (Khoramshahr 4) missile, which was unveiled on Thursday, can hit targets with a margin of error of minus 30 meters at a distance of 2,000 kilometers.

Based on the remarks of the deputy minister, the new missile could be ready for launch in less than 15 minutes and could store its liquid fuel for three years.

He added that there is a 12-minute delay between the missile launch and the attack.

Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities underwent a considerable improvement with the Kheibar launch, showing the nation’s dedication to bolstering its defense and deterrence capability.

Officials in Iran have always maintained that their nation’s military might is only for self-defense.

The Iranian Defense Ministry unveiled the 2000-km precision guided Kheibar missile on Thursday morning.

The projectile, powered by liquid fuel, is able to carry a 1,500 kg warhead.

The missile was unveiled on the 41st anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr.

It has an extended range, advanced guidance and control system.

Such projectiles, classified among the Khorramshahr missiles, have an impressive strategic and tactical capabilities. They are known for their unique guidance and control system during the mid-flight phase.

Upon entry into the atmosphere the missile deactivates its guidance system, providing it with a complete immunity against electronic warfare attacks.

Due to its advanced control system, Kheibar's warhead does not require the typical thin-wing arrangement, which in turn allows the missile to pack up a heavier explosive load, according to Press TV.

The high speed at which the warhead makes impact with the designated target prevents enemy air defense systems from detecting, tracking, and taking action to shoot down the missile.

Moreover, its powerful engine enables the missile to reach speeds of 16 Mach outside the atmosphere and 8 Mach within the atmosphere.

Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said the missile sends the message that “we are fully committed to defending our country and the achievements of the Islamic Revolution.”

He added, “The message of this move for our friends is to help peace and stability in the region and comprehensive support for our friends and countries that are on the path of the campaign against the domination system and their position is vigilant and peaceful.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the defense chief said, “We are taking steps to equip the Armed Forces in various sectors of defense such as missiles, drones, air defense, and more, and undoubtedly, and more (achievements) will be unveiled in the future.”