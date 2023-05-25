Iran unveils unique 2000-km, precision-guided missile

TEHRAN - Iran's Defense Ministry unveiled a 2000-km precision guided ballistic missile on Thursday morning.

The projectile, powered by liquid fuel, is able to carry a 1,500 kg warhead.

The missile, called Kheibar, was unveiled on the 41st anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr.

It has an extended range, advanced guidance and control system.

Such projectiles, classified among the Khorramshahr missiles, have an impressive strategic and tactical capabilities. They are known for their unique guidance and control system during the mid-flight phase.

Upon entry into the atmosphere the missile deactivates its guidance system, providing it with a complete immunity against electronic warfare attacks.

Due to its advanced control system, Kheibar's warhead does not require the typical thin-wing arrangement, which in turn allows the missile to pack up a heavier explosive load, according to Press TV.

The Kheibar missile also boasts an incredibly short preparation and launch time. It can be fired in less than just 12 minutes.

The high speed at which the warhead makes impact with the designated target prevents enemy air defense systems from detecting, tracking, and taking action to shoot down the missile.

Moreover, its powerful engine enables the missile to reach speeds of 16 Mach outside the atmosphere and 8 Mach within the atmosphere.

Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said the missile sends the message that “we are fully committed to defending our country and the achievements of the Islamic Revolution.”

He added, “The message of this move for our friends is to help peace and stability in the region and comprehensive support for our friends and countries that are on the path of the campaign against the domination system and their position is vigilant and peaceful.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the defense chief said, “We are taking steps to equip the Armed Forces in various sectors of defense such as missiles, drones, air defense, and more, and undoubtedly, and more (achievements) will be unveiled in the future.”