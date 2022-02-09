Iran unveils new missile with 1,450 kilometers range

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday unveiled a new surface-to surface ballistic missile with a range of 1,450 kilometers.

The missile, called “Kheibar Shekan” (Castle Buster), is able to hit its designated target with pinpoint accuracy and an extremely high speed, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh explained.

The missile, which is propelled by solid fuel, is classified among the third generation of the IRGC missiles. It is unique in terms of weight and firing. Its weight is reduced by one-third in comparison to similar ones and the time needed to launch it has been reduced by six times.

The Kheibar Shekan missile also enjoys high maneuverability in face of anti-missile systems at the stage of landing.

The missile was launched as Iran is celebrating the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is consistently improving its missile capabilities to counter aggressors, oppressors, arrogant powers as well as murderous Zionists,” Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri said during the unveiling ceremony, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic will continue promoting its missile technology both “quantitatively and qualitatively”.

He added the enemies of the Islamic Republic don’t understand anything other the language of force.

If the enemies feel that by attacking Iran, they will gain anything more than what they will lose they never care about “ethics”, “humanity”, “human rights”, or “admonishment” by the media.

Bagheri also hailed the “dynamic” dissuasive power of the Iranian armed forces, saying the country is broadening both its inventory of military hardware and human resources.

According to a recent Pentagon study, Iran's missile arsenal is larger than that of any other West Asian country.

"Iran has an extensive missile development program, and the size and sophistication of its missile force continue to grow despite decades of counter-proliferation efforts aimed at limiting its advancement," the report stated.