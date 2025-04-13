Maximum preparedness of Armed Forces must be maintained: Leader

TEHRAN – A number of commanders from the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Armed Forces met with their Commander-in-Chief Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday. The Leader of the Islamic Revolution holds meetings with military officials around the same time each year to mark the new Iranian calendar year.

During the meeting, the Leader stressed the importance of continuously strengthening the armed forces' preparedness, both in equipment and capabilities, to fulfill their national duty. He noted that the country's progress has caused anger and frustration among Iran's ill-wishers, while acknowledging that "there are shortcomings in certain areas like the economy, which undoubtedly require efforts to address."

Ayatollah Khamenei described the hardware preparedness of the Armed Forces as strengthening their armament capabilities, as well as enhancing their organizational, structural, and livelihood conditions. "In addition to hardware preparedness, software preparedness – that is, faith in their goals and mission, and certainty in the justness of their path – is extremely important, especially given the hostile efforts aimed at undermining it," he explained.

He considered the very existence of an Islamic and independent Islamic system as a factor provoking enmities against it. "What makes the enemy sensitive is not the name of the Islamic Republic, but rather the resolve of a country to be Muslim, independent, and true to its own identity, and to not rely on others for its dignity, which causes the anger of its enemies."

During the meeting, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution pointed to an example of the double standards of global oppressors in permitting themselves to possess the most severe and catastrophic types of weapons while deeming defensive progress by others as impermissible.

"Certainty, faith, determination, courage, and trust in God must exist to the fullest extent in the Armed Forces, for throughout history, ostentatious armies lacking these qualities have been defeated," he stated. Ayatollah Khamenei considered the preservation and enhancement of software preparedness in society as requiring the efforts of various sectors, including the national broadcasting organization [IRIB] and propagational institutions. " Fortunately, today, the country is not only far ahead in terms of hardware readiness compared to the past, but it is also very advanced in terms of software. An example of this is the indescribable enthusiasm of hundreds and thousands of faithful and highly motivated young people eager to participate in fields that require struggle," he added.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also congratulated all members of the Armed Forces and their families on the Iranian New Year and expressed gratitude for the valuable role that spouses and families play in supporting the forces as they carry out their missions.

At the beginning of this meeting, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, referred to the events of the year 1403 ASH [2024-2025] in Iran and the region. He highlighted the global awakening surrounding Palestine and the historic resistance of the people of Gaza and Lebanon against the crimes of the Zionist regime as proud peaks in the battle against oppression. Additionally, he paid tribute to the memory of the martyred fighters and commanders of the Resistance.

Major General Bagheri listed the following among the programs and initiatives of the Armed Forces: the strengthening of Iran’s defense and deterrence capabilities, the production of advanced equipment and weaponry, the holding of numerous high-quality military exercises, the establishment of complete coordination among the Armed Forces, contributions to the country’s progress and development, the seamless integration of military actions with diplomatic efforts, and collaboration with the government to fulfill this year's slogan set by Imam Khamenei at the beginning of Nowrouz. Major General Bagheri also thanked Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for his commitment to supporting the country’s defense sector. "With the support of the people, the Armed Forces are fully prepared and will ensure that they will leave Iran's enemies yearning in vain for their nefarious goals," he stated.

