Commodities worth $24m exported from Zanjan province in a month

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 14,600 tons of non-oil goods worth $24 million were exported from Zanjan province during the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-April 20).

Zeyn-ul-Abedin Ganj-Khanlou, the director-general of the province’s customs department, said that the monthly export indicates 48 percent drop in weight, and 54 percent fall in value, year on year.

The official further announced that 53,000 tons of non-oil commodities worth $69 million were imported to the province during the first month of the present year.

As previously announced by the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, commodities valued at $579 million were exported from Zanjan province in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20).

Saying that six countries were added to the export destinations of the province, Majid Golshani said that currently, the main export target countries of the province are Turkey, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan, India, Azerbaijan, Oman, South Africa, Russia, and Spain.

He named zinc ingots, transformers and accessories, rebars, steel ingots, copper wire, zinc concentrate, cardboard, lead ingots, and dairy products as the main exported items.

The official further announced that commodities worth $504 million were imported to the province in the previous year, and named Turkey, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Slovakia, Singapore, Italy, China, Hong Kong, and Spain as the main sources of imports.

He listed wood pulp, recycled paper and cardboard, tobacco, polyamide and plastic tape, production line machines, polyamide thread and polyester thread as the major imported items.

Based on the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade stood at $6.732 billion in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year.

The country exported 10.471 million tons of non-oil products worth $3.645 billion in the mentioned month, showing a 12.93 percent fall in value, and a 17.76 percent rise in weight, as compared to the first month of the previous year.

Liquefied natural gas, liquefied propane, liquefied butane, iron and steel ingots, and methanol were the major exported items, and China, Iraq, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India were the top export destinations of Iranian non-oil products in the first month.

Iran imported 1.829 million tons of non-oil commodities valued at $3.087 billion in the first month of this year, with a 13 percent drop in value, and a 24.79 percent fall in weight.

Corn as livestock food, soybeans, rice, mobile phones, and parts for car manufacturing were the main imported items, and the UAE, China, Turkey, Germany, and India were the major sources of import.

