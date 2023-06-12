Dubai gallery showcases Iranian calligrapher’s “Endless Beauty”

TEHRAN – Urbanist Art Gallery, a major art center in Dubai, is showcasing works by Iranian calligrapher Sanaz Alborzi in an exhibition entitled “Endless Beauty”.

Over 20 calligraphic paintings presenting Kufic script motifs are on view at the exhibit, which will run until June 21. The artworks have been produced between 2015 and 2023.

A Ph.D. student of Islamic art history at Istanbul University, Alborzi also organized an exhibition and a workshop in the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal on June 3 in Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, which remains in each port for about two weeks and opens the gangways to thousands of visitors each day.

In a post published on her Instagram, Alborzi said that her research focus is on Kufic calligraphy.

During her college years in Isfahan, as an undergraduate, she started photographing historical monuments in the central Iranian city.

“Through architectural exploration, I found my unique compositions. The best calligraphy style I could utilize to present my work was Kufic script,” she said.

“Therefore, I embarked on my artistic journey drawing inspiration from Iranian architecture, tile works and Persian painting,” she added.

In her artworks, Alborzi said that she wants to convey “a sense of femininity.”

Her works have been put on view in over 50 group and solo exhibitions worldwide.

Photo: An untitled calligraphic painting by Iranian artist Sanaz Alborzi.

