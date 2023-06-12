Bookstores give Persian readers “The Kiss of Deception”

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “The Kiss of Deception”, a 2014 young adult fantasy novel written by Mary E. Pearson, has come to Iranian bookstores.

Adash is the publisher of the novel, which is the first book of the series “The Remnant Chronicles”. It has been translated into Persian by Zahra Rezvani-Sani.

In this timeless new series about love and sacrifice, a princess must find her place in a reborn world.

In a society steeped in tradition, Princess Lia’s life follows a preordained course. As First Daughter, she is expected to have the revered gift of sight, but she doesn’t, and she knows her parents are perpetrating a sham when they arrange her marriage to secure an alliance with a neighboring kingdom to a prince she has never met.

On the morning of her wedding, Lia flees to a distant village. She settles into a new life, hopeful when two mysterious and handsome strangers arrive and unaware that one is the jilted prince and the other an assassin sent to kill her.

Deception abounds, and Lia finds herself on the brink of unlocking perilous secrets, even as she finds herself falling in love.

The Remnant Chronicles also includes “The Heart of Betrayal”, “The Beauty of Darkness” and “Morrighan”.

Pearson is an American children’s writer best known for young adult fiction.

Her book “A Room on Lorelei Street” won the 2006 Golden Kite Award for fiction. Her book “The Adoration of Jenna Fox” was a finalist for the Andre Norton Award and is being adapted into a movie.

Photo: A poster for the Persian edition of Mary E. Pearson’s novel “The Kiss of Deception”.

