Intl. conference to highlight Jundi Shapur as Iran’s ancient university

TEHRAN ––Jundi Shapur, which is an ancient Iranian university in Dezful, will host an international conference to discuss the history of education and science in the southwestern city.

A host of international thinkers, researchers, and historians, including representatives from UNESCO and several world prestigious universities, will be invited to the conference, which is scheduled for early 2024, Jundi Shapur University President Mehdi Badiei said on Sunday.

Jundi Shapur, also spelled as Gundi Shapur, was one of the world’s birthplaces of knowledge and wisdom, which is a source of national pride and enthusiasm for Iranians. The ancient university started with a teaching hospital, a library, and a special center for higher learning.

In March 2021, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay expressed delight over the 1,750th anniversary of Gundi-Shapur as an old forum for science.

“Since its creation, this university, the intellectual capital of the Sassanid Empire, has been a major center for producing knowledge, a truly universal forum for science. It is this idea that we celebrate today,” Azoulay said in a written message, addressing the 3rd international congress on Gundi-Shapur.

“This fundamental principle echoes the motto inscribed at the entrance of the University of Gundi-Shapur in Iran, 1,750 years ago: Science and knowledge, virtue and wisdom, are more important than force and sword,” Azulay said.

“Indeed, the university has played a crucial role in Iran’s historical excellence in science. In ancient times, Persia was a center for scientific achievement and a conduit of knowledge – from China and India in the East to Greece and Rome in the West.”

Furthermore, the general director of the UN body reminded that the Islamic Republic is one key partner of UNESCO in knowledge and science.

“Today, in keeping with this heritage, Iran is one of UNESCO’s key partners in knowledge and science. It is also home to 13 Biosphere Reserves – one of the highest numbers among Member States.”

Dezful was an intellectual center during the Sassanid era (224–651). The town fell into decline after the Muslim conquest of Persia (633–654). However, it remained an important center in the Islamic period.

AFM