Foreign envoys’ spouses visit Tehran carpet museum

TEHRAN – A number of the wives of the foreign ambassadors and chargés d’affaires in Iran explored Tehran’s Carpet Museum on Monday, CHTN reported.

The ladies were from Malaysia, France, Italy, Germany, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Brunei, Sweden, Thailand, Czech Republic, Croatia, Zimbabwe, Greece, Uruguay, Turkey, Egypt, Brazil, Pakistan, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the report added.

They had the opportunity to explore various sections of the museum, where they learned about carpet-weaving workshops and more.

Covering an area of 3,400 square meters, the museum boasts a treasure trove of some 2,000 Persian carpets that date from the Safavid era onwards. It also puts on display a rich patchwork of rare and centuries-old rugs, kilims, and tableau rugs. Situated northwest of Laleh Park in the heart of Tehran, the Carpet Museum of Iran was inscribed on the National Heritage List in November 2017.

Persian carpets are sought after internationally, with the medallion pattern being arguably the most characteristic feature of them all. Weavers spend several months in front of a loom, stringing and knotting thousands of threads.

ABU/AM