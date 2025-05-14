Iran will only accept a fair agreement in nuclear talks with US., lawmakers say

TEHRAN – Iranian parliamentarians have reaffirmed that the nation will only accept an equitable agreement concerning its peaceful nuclear activities and the removal of illegitimate American sanctions.

In a Wednesday declaration, lawmakers emphasized Iran's principled engagement in indirect talks with the U.S., seeing it as another chance for the U.S. to prove its sincerity to the world.

The statement asserted that Iran will only consent to a just resolution that fully secures its rights under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and IAEA Statute, alongside the complete end of oppressive and illegal U.S. sanctions. The Parliament's Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions will steer Iranian negotiators.

The declaration further stressed that Iran's defensive power will continue to strengthen, deterring any threats. It also criticized recent U.S. sanctions, especially in energy, as being at odds with Washington's claimed positive intentions during talks.

The lawmakers also valued the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who has provided a clear direction for Iran to show its strength.

Led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Iranian negotiators held the fourth round of indirect talks with a U.S. team, headed by Steve Witkoff, in Muscat on Sunday.

Oman mediated the talks, which both sides have deemed productive. Discussions center on Iran's nuclear program and lifting sanctions through a deal replacing the 2015 one, from which the U.S. withdrew during President Donald Trump’s first term in office.

