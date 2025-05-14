Tehran International Book Fair helping create cultural connections among nations

TEHRAN-The 36th Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF), one of the largest cultural events in the West Asia, is currently underway at Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran.

This year's fair features participation from approximately 2,400 domestic publishers and 600 international publishers from various countries, offering books in multiple languages such as English, Arabic, Spanish, Turkish, and Russian among others.

Midway through the fair, the Tehran Times interviewed foreign participants and discussed various topics related to books.

Katiuska Rodriguez, the Minister Counselor at the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Iran, said it is the third time that the embassy is participating in the fair, in a bid to develop the cultural relations between the two countries. “This year, the embassy is showcasing 36 titles at its pavilion,” she noted.

Comparing the TIBF to the Venezuela International Book Fair, she said: “It is amazing to see so many Iranian publishers attending the Tehran International Book Fair. Venezuela holds a book fair annually as well, where foreign countries also attend; however, due to the sanctions imposed against Venezuela, the physical publication of books has been reduced. But we are trying to resist and not lose our publishing industry”.

Regarding the expansion of social media platforms in the current digital age, Rodriguez said: “I think a campaign should be launched to encourage readers to once again read physical books (instead of e-books) as holding a book creates a good feeling”.

About introducing Persian literature to the Venezuelans, and vice vera, through translation of works, she said: “In the past three years, we have strived to find publishers to translate various titles, whether children’s books or poetry and literary works as it is important for us to know more about Persian culture and literature and also familiarize Iranians with the Venezuelan culture and authors”.

Also speaking to the Tehran Times, Abdulrahman Rajeh, head of the Yemen Ministry of Culture stand at the Tehran International Book Fair said that this is the third year that the Ministry of Culture of Yemen is participating in the book fair.

“Over 200 titles are presented at the Yemen pavilion this year, aiming at introducing the culture of Yemen as well as social, political, and cultural events and developments in the country, especially in the recent years,” he stated.

Rajeh called the TIBF one of the largest and most important book fairs in the region, which receives a lot of attention both from the public and publishers. “However, due to the prevalence of the Internet and social media platforms, I think there has been a decline in the number of book readers, not only in Tehran, but also all around the world,” he rued.

Rajeh noted that although the Internet and social media platforms are useful, he believes that physical books give a greater sense of intimacy compared to digital ones.

“Book fairs can help promote the culture of book reading among the public and improve the publishing industry. They also play a key role in creating cultural connections between the people of various nations,” he noted.

“Although books are not as popular as before across the globe these days, I believe that in the future, people will return to books,” Rajeh added.

“Here in the Yemen pavilion, we strive to introduce our culture to the Iranian visitors. Great Persian poets like Hafez, Saadi, Ferdowsi, Molana, and others have poems about Yemen,” he underlined. “Yemen can also be seen in Persian literature and proverbs since the cultural relation between Iran and Yemen is not limited to the recent times and dates back hundreds of years”.

Rajeh stressed that book fairs provide a good opportunity to foster cultural exchanges and said: “Persian books are usually translated into Arabic and Yemenis welcome them, particularly literary, historical, religious, and biographical books”.

Running from May 7 to 17, this year's event is themed “Let’s Read for Iran,” highlighting the nation’s commitment to fostering a culture of reading and intellectual engagement.

Since its inception in 1988, TIBF has grown significantly, attracting millions of visitors annually, including students, academics, and families.

In addition to its vast book displays, TIBF 2025 introduces the Tehran Literary Fellowship Program, a new initiative aimed at strengthening literary exchanges and promoting Iranian literature on a global scale.

The fair is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., providing visitors with ample opportunity to engage with the vibrant literary community, discover new publications, and participate in cultural programs. As one of the most anticipated events in Iran's cultural calendar, the Tehran International Book Fair continues to be a platform for literary discovery and cross-cultural dialogue.

SS/SAB

