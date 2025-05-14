Trump announces $200bn Boeing deal with Qatar

Qatar signed an agreement Wednesday to purchase 160 jets from U.S. manufacturer Boeing for Qatar Airways, CNN reported.

The agreement was signed by both President Donald Trump and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani during Trump’s visit to the Persian Gulf Arab country.

Trump said the deal was worth $200 billion and included 160 jets.

“So it’s over $200 billion but 160 in terms of the Jets, that’s fantastic,” Trump said.

“So that’s a record, Kelly, then congratulations to Boeing,” he added, directing to his comments to Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, who was in the room.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also signed agreements regarding defense, including a statement of intent on defense cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United States. Hegseth also signed offer and acceptance letters for MQ 9B aircrafts and FS-LIDS. Trump signed a joint declaration of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United States of America.