Bank loans to economic sectors up 26% in 2 months

TEHRAN- Iranian banking system has paid 5.151 quadrillion rials (about $10.85 billion) of facilities in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 19), registering a 26.2-percent rise from the figure in the same period of the previous year, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced.

As reported, of the total facilities, 4.485 quadrillion rials (about $9.44 billion) equivalent to 87.1 percent, was paid to the business owners (real and legal), and 665.6 trillion rials (about $1.4 billion) equivalent to 12.9 percent, to the final consumers (households).

EF/MA