7th NDP reviewed at TCCIMA board meeting

TEHRAN – The board of representatives of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) in their second meeting this year reviewed the outlines of the seventh National Development Plan (2022-2026).

As reported by the TCCIMA portal, the meeting was chaired by the new TCCIMA Head Mahmoud Najafi-Arab.

Speaking at the gathering, Najafi-Arab underlined the great importance of drafting the seventh development plan and said: “Drafting the seventh plan is very important for the country's economy and businesses.”

According to the official, the TCCIMA has formed a working group to study the mentioned plan and present constructive reviews and proposals in this regard.

He further pointed to the most important indicators and figures compiled by the government in the 7th plan and said: “The economic growth seen in the 7th plan is eight percent annually; the growth of gross investment capital formation is also estimated at 22.6 percent. The employment growth is equal to one million jobs per year (3.5 percent). In addition, the average rate of inflation at the end of the program is seen to be 9.5 percent.

EF/MA