Iran, Nicaragua sign co-op documents to boost economic ties

TEHRAN - Iran and Nicaragua have signed three major cooperation documents as part of President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to the Latin American country, IRNA reported.

The documents were signed in a ceremony in Managua early on Thursday in the presence of President Raisi and Daniel Ortega, the president of Nicaragua.

As reported, the documents signed between the two countries cover wide areas of cooperation including trade, economy, and health.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Raisi stressed that the Iranian foreign policy is focused on the promotion of connections with independent states.

He noted that the situation of the world would be changed if the hegemonic states respected the will of the nations.

Noting that both sides also agreed to cooperate in techno-scientific areas, Raisi said that the Islamic Republic has made significant technological progress despite the Western sanctions on the country, and Iran stands ready to share experiences with other nations.

The Iranian president also invited Ortega to pay a visit to Iran in the near future.

President Raisi, on a tour of Latin America, visited Caracas where he met his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro.

During a press conference of the presidents of the two countries, Raisi said that Iran and Venezuela have the capacity to increase their annual trade exchanges to $20 billion.

He said that the volume of trade exchanges between the two countries was as few as $600 million two years ago while now the figure tops $3 billion.

