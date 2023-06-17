Alborz handicrafts suitable for export market 

TEHRAN – Alborz province holds considerable potential to become the handicrafts export hub of the country, the deputy tourism minister has said.

Alborz has the capacity to serve as the center for the country’s handicraft exports, with various competitive advantages such as its proximity to the capital and possession of a special economic zone, Maryam Jalali Dehkordi said on Friday.

Across the province skilled artisans with great intelligence and taste utilize the rich heritage of handicrafts spanning thousands of years, she added.

They specialize in product creation, technique, and coordination, skillfully transforming ideas into innovative and unique hand-made products, she noted.

According to available data, the value of Iran’s handicraft exports stood at $400 million during the first ten months of the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (Mar. 21, 2022 – Jan. 20, 2023).

Compared with the same period a year earlier, the figure represents some 30 percent growth. Iran exported some $320 million worth of handicrafts during the Iranian year (1400).

The Islamic Republic has the most cities and towns registered with the World Crafts Council (WCC), followed by China with seven, Chile with four, and India with three designated ones.

Ceramics, porcelain, handwoven clothing, jewelry, and semi-precious stones are among Iranian handicrafts traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., and the Persian Gulf coastal states, to name a few.

ABU/AM