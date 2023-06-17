Literally freakish times in the U.S. as decline accelerates…

U.S. President Joe Biden recently hosted a party on the south lawn of the White House for transgenders. There were topless “women” there showing off. They had been males before surgeries and hormones transformed them into freaks. Is this at all important? In one sense only. The decline of the U.S. was on full display on the sunny lawn at the White House.

But meanwhile much of the world is suffering turmoil like few times in history, and especially since the fall of the Soviet Union. Who is largely responsible for this? There exists only one answer: the fading Hegemon, the United States. The government since 1991 apparently believed it had been gifted virtually ALL the marbles of power and full spectrum global dominance in the 1990s militarily and economically, and then successively made every mistake to whittle away at the advantages it had amassed. The rising Neocon cabal of Zionists in the U.S. State Department had gained tremendous influence on the direction of U.S. policies, and this was striking early on at the start of the new century with the disaster that the invasion of Iraq became, and as well the disasters in Afghanistan, Libya and Syria by terrorist proxies and NATO bombings.

But the mother of all interventions, this one by proxy with Ukrainian youths, is the one underway since winter 2022 in Ukraine where Ukrainians and NATO are at last meeting more than their match while Russia seems determined to achieve its goals of gutting the Ukraine military, de-Nazification and the neutrality of what in time may remain of lands under Ukrainian control. This is a kind of tragedy of deeds for the U.S. that historians will write about for decades simply because the U.S. offered anything but extensions of goodwill and measured cooperation. Incremental dissolution of the U.S. is now underway and quite literally, the U.S. cannot rectify itself and doesn’t have the intellectual creativity to halt the slide.

Economic problems outside the U.S. have arisen mostly from the weaponization of the dollar, which economist Michael Hudson, America’s best, declares is fomenting rapid de-dollarization

One fascinating part of this while the U.S. slowly loses its Empire and control, and tries to destroy Russian power so that it can then attempt to go after China using the Taiwan question as its key focal point, is that no country, including Iran, that has been sanctioned or attacked by the U.S. seriously challenged the U.S. except with their own relative growing excellence and achievements especially in the economic sphere. Iran even today wants to revive the JCPOA after it was scuttled by Donald Trump. Increasingly, Iran does not necessarily have to rejoin any JCPOA with all the changes of national alignments occurring and evident erasures of divisions in Muslim world. And Iran was in the past no challenge to the U.S. except that after the Revolution led by Khomeini the country rightfully opposed Israel’s Apartheid to this day Zionists still control much of U.S. foreign policy especially in West Asia. And one cannot exclude pure jealousy on the part of Washington, which cannot deal with its own self-imposed problems, blaming it on others. The U.S. has virtually bankrupted itself with its pursuits: war after war for 30 years. Neither Iran nor China has done anything like this, and economic problems outside the U.S. have arisen mostly from the weaponization of the dollar, which economist Michael Hudson, America’s best, declares is fomenting rapid de-dollarization that will in time curtail the capacity of the U.S. to intervene militarily anywhere and likely lead to the eventual closure of most the country’s 800 plus military bases across the globe. Even Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted this week that the reserve currently status of the dollar was eroding significantly.

Also, but internally, the former U.S. President, Trump, was just indicted on felony charges this week in Miami for allegedly mishandling government documents. This is malarkey because the Clintons and Biden himself have done same. It’s purely political. The sole way to get Trump gone is to convict and imprison him thereby excluding him from running for reelection in 2024. But this will backfire especially in 2024.

Interestingly, pundit Tucker Carlson, who is very popular and who was fired from Fox News this spring, is appearing again but now on Twitter with millions tuning in. He claims to pinpoint exactly the moment the so-called Deep State in Washington decided to find a way to wreck Trump. February 16, 2015. Trump back then stated as a presidential candidate that the Iraq War was sold on a lie, that Iraq had never amassed WMD. Imagine that! He told a truth challenging the Neocon war agendas and he was not yet even voted into the White House. A rocky Presidency followed trying to fend off ejection by any means possible by the corrupt Democrats, but he was, to be clear, not without fault himself on many other matters, including Iran. Never mind, he merely told the truth about Iraq. In Washington disqualifications come from critiques or exposures of U.S. military crimes. Just look at what has happened for over a decade to Julian Assange. He’s still rotting in Belmarsh prison in London and hasn’t been charged with a crime and could well be extradited to the U.S. soon to face charges that would put him in a maximum security prison for life. And just for exposing U.S. war crimes.