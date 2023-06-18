Mohammadreza Fahimi, world’s most loyal fan, dies

TEHRAN- Mohammadreza Fahimi, a football fan who was hospitalized for 22 years, passed away on Sunday.

He was 33.

In May 2001, Mohammadreza, 11-year-old, attended a match between Shamushak and Persepolis at the Mottaqi Stadium in the city of Sari, north-east of Tehran, where the stadium collapsed because of lack of crowd control and about 100 people were taken to hospital and several people lost their lives.

He survived but was involved in a car accident on the way back to his home and suffered a spinal cord injury. Mohammadreza was hospitalized since that time but did not abandon his beloved sport.

His favorite teams were Tehran based Persepolis and Nassaji Mazandaran. Attending the matches of the latter was easier since they play in Vatani Stadium in Ghaemshahr but he could not travel to Tehran’s Azadi Stadium because of his physical condition.

So many photographs have been published showing Mohammadreza laying down on a bed to watch the game.

Mohammadreza Fahimi was the world’s most loyal fan.

He liked to watch the Iran league matches across the country but he could not do that due to expensive travel costs.

Mohammadreza stayed in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sari’s Emam Khomeini Hospital for many years and FOOTBALL was only pleasure in his most difficult days.

Persepolis and Nassaji have extended their condolence to his bereaved family.