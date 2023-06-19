Iran’s Davoudi wins gold at 2023 IWF Grand Prix I

TEHRAN – Ali Davoudi from Iran claimed a gold medal at the 2023 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Grand Prix I on Sunday.

In the event held in Havana, Cuba, the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist won by a wide margin on 203-238-441 in the men’s +109kg, and it would have been wider had he not failed with his final two attempts at 251kg and 252kg, IWF.sport reported.

Second-placed David Liti from New Zealand made all three clean and jerks to move up the rankings on 174-226-400, an improvement of 4kg on his best in qualifying. Tamas Kajdoci from Serbia was third on 175-216-391.

Iran’s Rasoul Motamedi also competed in the 102kg weight category.

In the qualification path for the 2024 Olympic Games, one of the main challenges for the athletes taking part in the events that constitute that “road” is their place in the Olympic Ranking.