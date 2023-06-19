Director of Silk Road Archaeology Center visits National Museum

TEHRAN - The director of the Silk Road Archaeology Center has met with the authorities of Iran National Museum during his tour of the prestigious museum in downtown Tehran.

On Saturday, June 17, Jianxin Wang, the director of the Silk Road Archaeology Center at the Northwest University of China, and Hassan Fazli Nashli, the representative of Tehran University in the Silk Road Project, met with Jebrael Nokandeh, the director of the National Museum of Iran.

The experts discussed the history of joint cultural cooperation between their two countries in the fields of museums and archaeology.

They highlighted the existing capacities, particularly in the area of ancient Silk Road studies, and expressed hope that the National Museum of Iran and the Northwest University of China would collaborate on joint activities in the future.

These activities could include holding exhibitions and conducting studies on museum collections related to the Silk Road.

Chen Deng and Huiqiu Shao, both from the Northwest University of China and Fereidoun Biglari, the deputy director of the Iran National Museum, were present at this meeting.

The Chinese delegation was given a guided tour of the museum by Hassan Fazeli, Fereidoun Biglari, Yousef Hassanzadeh, and Firouzeh Sepidnameh.

Chock-full of priceless objects showcasing the juicy history of the nation, the National Museum showcases ceramics, pottery, stone figures, and carvings, mostly taken from excavations at Persepolis, Ismail Abad (near Qazvin), Shush, Rey, and Turang Tappeh to name a few.

Inside, among the finds from Shush, there’s a stone capital of a winged lion, some delightful pitchers and vessels in animal shapes, and colorful glazed bricks decorated with double-winged mythical creatures. A copy of the diorite stele detailing the Babylonian Code of Hammurabi, found at Shush in 1901, is also displayed – the original being in Paris.

AFM