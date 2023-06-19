Iran held by Qatar at 2023 AFC U17 Asian Cup

TEHRAN - Qatar football team kept their knockout stage hopes alive by holding Iran to the first goalless draw of the 2023 AFC U17 Asian Cup on Monday.

Try as they might, Iran could not breach the Qatari goal due to a stunning performance from goalkeeper Galal Amir Elsharkawy, who kept out a staggering nine shots.

The result means Korea Republic have confirmed their spot in the quarterfinals while Iran only need a draw against the East Asians on Thursday to advance. Qatar must defeat Afghanistan to stand a chance of staying in the competition.

Qatar lost to Korea Republic 6-1 three days ago, while the Persians defeated Afghanistan 6-1 in another Group B match.