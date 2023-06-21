FAO delineates activities to combat desertification, drought in Iran

TEHRAN - Yubak Dhoj G C, the representative ad interim of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to Iran, has expounded on activities to combat desertification and drought in the country.

Every year on June 17 the United Nations marks the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, working toward raising public awareness and assisting international efforts to this end.

The theme of 2023 to commemorate this day focused on women’s role and right in sustainable land management. This theme strongly calls for safeguarding women's land rights to ensure a sustainable future for all.

“Desertification and drought pose immense challenges that extend across every corner of our planet, endangering the livelihoods of millions, particularly those residing in dry and semi-dry regions such as Iran,” said the FAO representative in a message on this occasion.

Hereunder is the message that was read at the place of Forests, Range, and Watershed Management Organization by Ms. Nazi Tavakoli, the officer in charge, on behalf of the FAO representative ad interim to Iran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, with vast arid and semi-arid areas, confronts and controls significant challenges of water scarcity, land degradation, desertification, drought, and dust storms. These environmental perils have a considerable impact on the agricultural sector.

On the other hand, land degradation and dust storms not only threaten human health but also damage agricultural productivity. It is obvious that the phenomenon of dust has severe economic effects and affects various sectors including agriculture, transportation, and energy.

As a top priority for FAO, our interregional technical cooperation project, "Catalyzing Investments and Actions to Enhance Resilience Against Sand and Dust Storms in Agriculture," has conducted a thorough Sand and Dust Storms disaster risk assessment in Ahvaz.

This project has laid the foundation for the development of timely, effective, and appropriate preparedness and response measures within a comprehensive contingency plan.

It encompasses all aspects of SDS disaster risk management in agriculture, encompassing both cropland and rangeland.

The Global Environment Fund (GEF) has made significant contributions to the global endeavor to combat desertification and drought.

Their funding has supported numerous projects in Iran, yielding positive impacts on local communities.

For instance, the GEF has backed initiatives promoting sustainable land management practices, reducing water wastage, and enhancing carbon sequestration.

These endeavors have not only mitigated the impacts of droughts but have also strengthened ecosystem resilience and bolstered local economies.

One FAO exemplary project, co-financed by the Global Environment Fund (GEF), is the "Rehabilitation of Forest Landscapes and Degraded Land with Particular Attention to Saline Soils and Areas Prone to Wind Erosion Project (RFLDL)."

Its objective is to restore degraded ecosystems, mitigate land degradation, and improve local livelihoods.

This project has been implemented in the provinces of Kerman (Rigan) and South Khorasan (Sarayan), yielding valuable experiences and lessons that we hope can be applied in other regions in the future.

In conclusion, as we stride towards a more sustainable future, it is imperative that all stakeholders collaborate to address the challenges posed by desertification and drought.

A multidisciplinary approach is indispensable, one that encompasses ecological, social, and economic considerations. International organizations such as FAO, GEF, and UNCCD are committed to supporting countries like Iran in their efforts to combat desertification and drought and achieve sustainable land use.

By working together, we can safeguard our natural resources, protect our livelihoods, and secure a better future for generations to come.

FB/MG

Photo: Nazi Tavakoli, the officer in charge, reads the message of the FAO representative ad interim to Iran.

