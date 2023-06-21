They might be American, but they are not stupid!

TEHRAN – As we get closer to the presidential elections in the U.S., more and more speculations emerge specifically in the West about the fate of current president who keeps surprising the world in many ways.

He is old; he forgets where he has to go; he shakes hands with ghosts on stage; he asks God to save England’s Queen who died on September 8, 2022; he has a thing with stairs; and the list goes on and on. But you will be surprised if you know none of these actually have an impact on the upcoming elections. In fact, the upcoming elections will start somewhere other than the United States and is going to start soon, in Ukraine!

Before the American elections in 2024, two summer military campaigns are planned in Ukraine. And before the primaries start, the current “counteroffensive” has to end. They have a lot to say.

The Biden administration has a lot to be blamed for. The recent fiasco about Hunter Biden’s laptop is also added to the package now and along with disappointing results of the poles about the publicity of Biden himself, has convinced many to believe that Biden will end up in an elderlies’ care center after 2024 elections.

This presumption could be true in a parallel world where the dynamics of power are exactly as being thought in law and politics schools. The truth is, at least for 2024 elections, the fate of the current president relies more on outside the American soil than inside.

Today, besides everything else, Biden captivated by the shame of the U.S. retreat from Afghanistan. There is no doubt that it was inevitable and even the decision was made before Biden took the office, but the scenes of American troopers rushing out of Afghanistan and the catastrophe they left behind, is now stuck with Biden forever. Add to this the fate of thousands of Afghans who had cooperated with the U.S.-led coalition for twenty years and were left behind to deal with forthcoming unknown future.

Then you have the southern borders of America itself, where the humanitarian challenges of immigration are still intact. The previous president of the U.S. who was a loud speaking racist in this specific regard, left a legacy behind which Biden promised to address. But even the same camps founded by Trump are still operational under the exact same circumstances or even worse.

Then it comes the biggest of all: Ukraine. Hundreds of billions of taxpayers’ dollars have been spent on the party which was the losing horse from the very beginning. Ukrainian refugees have flooded the U.S. with privileges incomparable to any other. And the world is waking up to the fact that the whole conflict was planned and staged by the U.S. and the idea of keeping a safe distance with the U.S. is gaining more momentum amongst its allies every day.

Accordingly, Biden has intensely tried to create distractions. His endeavor to gain the love of different social classes, especially the liberals, is notable. He has been more liberal than any liberal. He has recognized a zillions of genders, has pushed for a ban on civilian possession of assault weapons, has paved the ground for BLM to keep going, keeps coming up with new quotes about women every now and then, has presented plans to defund the police. All the ingredients of a perfect presidential campaign are there except for one: a big triumph in a field where Biden has experienced his most significant defeats: battlefield.

To the eyes of history books of coming decades, Biden is either the President who wasted American’s money to fund the losing side of the war while Americans were economically suffering dramatically, or the president who had the command in the war in which the U.S. defeated Russia. Yes, it’s a big gamble. But what if it works?

There might be trends appearing within American society in strong opposition against U.S.’s unjust wars. Disclosure of some very disturbing documents about what has happened in Ukraine since 2014 up to date and the backgrounds of the current conflict has led the Americans to rethink their acknowledgments they deemed “honest” about U.S.’s warmongering in other countries like Iraq. Today it is really difficult to find an American who still believes Bush’s administration and his friends were actually looking for weapons of mass destruction (WMD) in Iraq. Some of his collaborators in invasion of Iraq, like Britain’s then Prime Minister Tony Blaire, have even spoken out loud about how they regret deciding to form a coalition with the U.S. which claimed the lives of 1.000.000 of Iraqi civilians.

Americans know all these, but for an American mindset, an unjust war is still better than a war in which the U.S. is defeated. So, as long as the war surges on, they will advocate the defeat of Russia. And this is Biden’s golden chance to win the coming election. You are going to see the commanders of Ukrainian army appearing in Biden’s promotional videos during his presidential campaign. These commanders and their soldiers are the most important faces which will pop up on the screens, but what matters the most is what they are going to say. The story they will be telling. Is it the story of the U.S.’s victory in battle against Russia? Or Ukrainian commanders and soldiers will tell the story of how they were defeated despite the all-out support of the U.S. and how this is not Biden’s fault?

That said, forget about all the garbage you see or hear about Biden’s mental or physical health. Keep your eyes on Ukraine and do not blink! The next president of the U.S. will be elected there.