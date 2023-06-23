Iranian victims of chemical weapons suing Dutch manufacturers

TEHRAN- Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein deployed chemical weapons against Iranians during the war that he launched against Iran in 1980s, and Iranian victims of those attacks are now suing two Dutch companies for providing chemical materials to Iraq at the time.

The two companies, Melchemie (now Otjiaha) and Forafina Beleggingen (formerly KBS Holland), provided Iraq with chemicals between 1982 and 1984 while being aware that their products were being used to produce mustard gas, according to the five victims.

Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant revealed that the corporations dispute the accusations and maintain that the chemicals were meant for use as agricultural pesticides.

The previous owner of Melchemie, billionaire Hans Melchers, was required to appear in court in The Hague on June 22.

Melchers is charged with actively taking part in the wartime delivery of 1,850 tons of thionyl chloride, a component of mustard gas, to Iraq.

He rejected the charges, but in 1987, his company was punished with a fine and conditional closure for “intentionally” flouting a Dutch government embargo intended to stop the transfer of materials to Iraq that could be used to make weapons.

In addition, KBS Holland is being sued for providing TDG to Iraq, which is another element required to make mustard gas.

Attacks with mustard gas have caused long-lasting damage to the five complainants.

Due to injury to their lungs, eyes, and skin, they have respiratory problems and incapacity.

The victims’ attorney Liesbeth Zegveld stated that “these people’s lives were destroyed at the time,” adding that “these Dutch companies share a part of the responsibility for that.”

Hundreds of Iranian soldiers and civilians were killed instantly and many more endured life-long years of misery as a result of the Iraqi army’s use of chemical weapons during the 1980–88 war.