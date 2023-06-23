Iran, Algeria agree on boosting trade exchanges

TEHRAN – In a meeting between the economy ministers of Iran and Algeria, the two sides have agreed to boost economic exchanges between the two countries, IRNA reported.

Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi, who met with his Algerian counterpart on the sidelines of the OPEC Fund Development Forum 2023 in Vienna on Thursday, told the press after the meeting that the two sides have decided to form expert teams to examine the areas of cooperation by late August and pave the ground for approving the framework of collaborations by the economy ministers the two countries.

EF/MA