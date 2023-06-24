Heads of Iran’s chambers call for unity among govt., private sector, Majlis

TEHRAN – Heads of Iran’s chambers of commerce have called for unity and cooperation among the government, the private sector, and the parliament (Majlis) for curbing inflation and ensuring economic growth.

In a statement published by the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), the heads of the provincial chambers of commerce across the country have also expressed their support for the newly elected members of the ICCIMA board of directors, underlining the necessity of such unity as the country’s seventh National Development Plan (2022-2026) is being prepared.

“Today, a new chapter is going to begin for cooperation, effort, and empathy among economic operators and the government authorities, at the provincial and national levels, to realize the goal of curbing inflation and supporting production,” the statement said.

