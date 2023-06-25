CBI allocates $1b for medicine imports in 3 months

TEHRAN – The governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the allocation of one billion dollars for the import of medicine and medical equipment in three months, IRIB reported.

Speaking in a meeting with the country’s senior health officials, including the health minister and heads of the Social Security Organization and Food and Drug Administration of The Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammadreza Farzin noted that the CBI plans to allocate over $3.5 billion of subsidized foreign currency for the import of medicine and medical equipment in the current Iranian calendar year (ends in late March 2024).

EF/MA