Iran’s Jujeh Kabab named world’s best chicken dish

TEHRAN – Iranian dish Jujeh Kabab (chicken kebab) has been selected as the world’s best chicken dish.

TasteAtlas, an online guide dedicated to traditional food, awarded the top spot to Jujeh Kabab in its list of the 100 highest-rated chicken dishes in the world.

The list which was published on Friday, also includes the Iranian cuisine of Morgh-e Shekam-por (stuffed chicken) ranked at number 14 and Fesenjun ranked at number 17.

The list also contains food from different countries around the world including Japan, India, Turkey, China, Spain, Russia, and Austria.

Jujeh Kabab is the name given to grilled chicken kebab in Iran. A fundamental element of Iranian gastronomy, this uncomplicated recipe comes in two well-liked versions: one featuring boneless chicken and the other incorporating bone-in meat. To prepare a delicious chicken dish, it's common to cut the meat into big chunks, marinate it with different marinades and saffron, put it on skewers, and then grill it.

Accompanied by a range of delicious sides such as grilled tomatoes, onions, lavash bread, or saffron rice, it is the perfect dish to savor and enjoy.

Founded in 2015 by Croatian journalist and entrepreneur Matija Babic, TasteAtlas collates authentic recipes, food critic reviews, and research articles about popular ingredients and dishes.

Describing itself as “a world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants”, it features an interactive global food map with dish icons shown in their respective regions and purportedly contains nearly 10,000 dishes, drinks, and ingredients, as well as 9,000 restaurants.

