Hand-woven Joshaqan carpet gains global recognition 

TEHRAN – The intellectual property of Kashan’s hand-woven Joshaqan carpet has gained a global label, Kashan’s tourism chief has said.

Joshaqan carpet has been awarded a patent by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), a subsidiary of the United Nations based in Geneva, Ahmad Danainia explained on Tuesday.

Joshaqan carpet is woven in a village with the same name in central Iran. The unique patterns of the hand-woven rug are subdivided into diamond panels, with each containing an individual shrub or group of blossoms, making it well-known for its exquisite design.

According to Britannica, this pattern may be adapted to a medallion format or enriched with elongated, bizarrely shaped panels. The border features arabesques. Joshaqan rugs are asymmetrically knotted on a cotton foundation.

Each Persian carpet is a scene that seems ageless, a procedure that can take as long as a year, these efforts have long put Iran’s carpets among the most complex and labor-intensive handicrafts in the world. When the weaving is finally done, the carpet is cut, washed, and put out in the sun to dry.

Persian carpets are sought after internationally with the medallion pattern being arguably the most characteristic feature of them all. Weavers spend several months in front of a loom, stringing and knotting thousands of threads. Some practice established patterns, some make their own.

Throughout history, invaders, politicians, and even enemies have left their impact on Iran’s carpets. As mentioned by Britannica Encyclopedia, little is known about Persian carpet making before the 15th century, when art was already approaching a peak.

According to the 2021 WIPO report, Iran ranks 11th in the world in the field of intellectual property.

Iran also ranked 21st for the number of patent applications, 3rd for trademarks, and 12th for industrial designs, which include applications and devices with innovation.

ABU/AM

