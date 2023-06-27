Iran, Uzbekistan museums ink MoU to deepen cooperation

TEHRAN – On Tuesday, the National Museum of Iran inked a memorandum of understanding with the Museum of Oriental Miniature of Uzbekistan to deepen cooperation.

The agreement was inked between Jebrael Nokandeh, who presides over the National Museum and Gulabza Karshieva, the director of the Kamaliddin Behzad Museum of Uzbekistan (aka the Museum of Oriental Miniature).

This memorandum of understanding outlines the joint development and implementation of research, cultural and educational projects; Consulting on the definition of priority research areas in the fields of culture, history, art, and museum activities; organizing joint programs in the field of history, art and museum activities, and exchange of researchers and experts as a part of training courses to improve skills.

Kamaluddin Behzad Museum of Uzbekistan is under the supervision of the Academy of Art Academy of Uzbekistan. This memorandum of understanding was signed during the sidelines of the visit of Janat Ismailova, director of the State Museum of History of Uzbekistan, and Gulabza Karshieva, director of Kamaliddin Behzad Museum.

During their visits to Tehran, the Uzbek delegation visited the Ancient Iran Museum, the Museum of Islamic Archeology and Art of Iran, and the conservation and restoration department of the Museum. Moreover, they visited the Abgineh Museum, Malek Museum, Golestan, and Saadabad Palace Museums.

Chock-full of priceless objects showcasing the juicy history of the nation, the National Museum showcases ceramics, pottery, stone figures, and carvings, mostly taken from excavations at Persepolis, Ismail Abad (near Qazvin), Shush, Rey, and Turang Tappeh to name a few.

Inside, among the finds from Shush, there’s a stone capital of a winged lion, some delightful pitchers and vessels in animal shapes, and colorful glazed bricks decorated with double-winged mythical creatures. A copy of the diorite stele detailing the Babylonian Code of Hammurabi, found at Shush in 1901, is also displayed – the original being in Paris.

