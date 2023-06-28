Iran kabaddi earn third win in row in Asian Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Hong Kong 60-31 and South Korea 72-17 in the 2023 Asian Kabaddi Championship on Wednesday.

The Persians had started the campaign with a 52-27 win over Chinese Taipei.

Team Melli are scheduled to play seven-time champions India on Thursday in the round-robin competition.

The 2023 Asian Kabaddi Championship takes place in Busan, South Korea from June 27 to 30.

The continental kabaddi event is being played after a hiatus of six years.

The last edition was held in Gorgan, Iran in 2017.