Iranian carmakers manufacture 325,000 vehicles in Q1

TEHRAN - Iranian carmakers manufactured 325,000 vehicles in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), according to the data released by the Iranian Industry Ministry’s Auto Industry Office.

Based on the mentioned data, the country’s automakers produced nearly 277,000 passenger cars which accounted for 85.2 percent of the total production, IRNA reported.

The production of various types of trucks also reached 36,000, registering an increase of 27 percent, year on year.

Also, about 800 vans were produced in the first quarter of this year, which shows a 117 percent growth compared to the same period last year. During this period, nearly 580 minibuses and buses were also produced, which indicates a 16 percent growth year on year.

Car manufacturing in Iran increased by 39 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20), as the Iranian carmakers manufactured 1,347,394 vehicles in the mentioned year.

In the past year, 1,182,078 passenger cars were manufactured in the country, registering a 35-percent rise year on year.

Vans accounted for the lion’s share of the production in the past year, as 125,507 vans were manufactured, with a 56-percent growth.

In the past year, 34,136 trucks were manufactured, with a 150 percent rise.

The manufacturing of buses stood at 1,391, and minibuses, and middle buses at 1,118, registering a growth of 88 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

Also, about 450,000 motorcycles were manufactured in the previous year, with a 61.2 percent rise year on year.

Meanwhile, the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (known as OICA) ranked Iran sixth in the world in terms of car manufacturing growth in 2022.

According to the OICA data, car manufacturing in Iran increased by 19 percent in 2022, as the country manufactured 1.064 million vehicles in the mentioned year, while the figure was 894,000 in 2021.

The international organization in its annual report released in mid-March had ranked Iran as the world’s 16th largest automaker in 2022.

