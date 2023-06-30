Adaptation of Neil Simon’s “The Good Doctor” to go on stage in Tehran

TEHRAN –An Iranian troupe plans to perform a loose adaptation of American playwright Neil Simon’s comic play “The Good Doctor” at Tehran’s Jafar Vali’s Theater Hall on Sunday.

Using hip hop theater method, Mahmoud Malek will direct the play.

The play is a musical comedy set in 19th century Russia, and consists of a series of short plays based on short stories and other works by Russian writer Anton Chekhov.

The only connecting thread between the series is the character of the writer, who is reminiscent of Chekhov.

“The Good Doctor” has previously been performed at several theaters in Tehran and other Iranian cities.

Negin Setayandeh, Simin Sakhai, Payam Haqnejad, Sarina Kian and Mahmoud Hashemi are the main members of the cast for the play, which will be on stage until July 19.

