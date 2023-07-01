Persepolis complete signing of Shahab Zahedi
July 1, 2023 - 14:13
TEHRAN – Persepolis football club signed Shahab Zahedi to complete their first signing of the summer transfer window.
Zahedi has joined the Reds on one-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
He started his playing career in Persepolis in 2014 but was transferred to ÍBV from Iceland in 2017.
The 28-year-old forward has also played in Ukrainian teams Olimpik Donetsk and Zorya Luhansk.
Zahedi has most recently played at Hungarian club Puskás Akadémia.
