Persepolis complete signing of Shahab Zahedi

TEHRAN – Persepolis football club signed Shahab Zahedi to complete their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Zahedi has joined the Reds on one-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

He started his playing career in Persepolis in 2014 but was transferred to ÍBV from Iceland in 2017.

The 28-year-old forward has also played in Ukrainian teams Olimpik Donetsk and Zorya Luhansk.

Zahedi has most recently played at Hungarian club Puskás Akadémia.