Andimeshk to boost tourism infrastructure

TEHRAN – The tourism authorities of Andimeshk are planning to enhance the tourism infrastructure of the southwestern city, Andimeshk’s tourism chief has said.

The city is set to expand its hospitality sector with the launch of multiple new tourist complexes, Hani Khademimehr explained on Saturday.

Andimshek boasts extensive tourism resources, making it an ideal and lucrative destination for travelers, the official added.

With its diverse range of attractions, visitors can expect a secure and rewarding experience, he noted.

Located in Khuzestan province, Andimeshk is a mesmerizing ancient city that boasts an exceptional range of breathtaking natural and historical attractions.

Khuzestan is home to three UNESCO World Heritage sites of Susa, Tchogha Zanbil, and Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System yet it is a region of raw beauty that its visitors could spend weeks exploring. The province is also a cradle for handicrafts and arts whose crafters inherited from their preceding generations.

Lying at the head of the Persian Gulf and bordering Iraq on the west, Khuzestan was settled about 6000 BC by a people with affinities to the Sumerians, who came from the Zagros Mountains region. Urban centers appeared there nearly contemporaneously with the first cities in Mesopotamia in the 4th millennium. Khuzestan, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, came to constitute the heart of the Elamite kingdom, with Susa as its capital.

ABU/AM