Dezful holds potential to develop water tourism 

TEHRAN – The southwestern city of Dezful in Khuzestan province boasts numerous opportunities to facilitate the growth of water tourism, a local tourism official has said.

The city possesses immense potential for the growth and flourishing of water tourism owing to the presence of the Dez River and its scenic coastal parks, Hamidreza Khadem explained on Saturday.

The city places great importance on water tourism, considering it to be one of its most valuable assets and a top priority in terms of tourism development, the official added.

This is clearly evident by the large number of tourists flocking to the banks of Dez River, particularly during the summer season, he noted.

It is anticipated that this incredible potential will be fully utilized through effective planning and execution of tourism initiatives, he mentioned.

Hydro tourism or water tourism involves traveling to places specifically to take part in water-based activities. Some individuals who do not wish to partake in water-related activities embark on water tourism trips so that they can visit tourist sites that sit close to bodies of water such as lakes, rivers, dams, oceans, etc. Water tourists are regularly independent travelers, although some travel businesses do organize group trips.

While water tourism often includes active chases, some water tourists visit islands and shore regions to join more relaxed pursuits such as diving or swimming. Travel businesses organize tours of coral reefs and arrange for local tour guides to preside over excursions on which travelers can swim with local marine life such as dolphins or even sharks. Some tour operators also cater to families who are primarily focused on swimming and tanning rather than interacting with aquatic life.

Water trips occasionally involve inland destinations, such as lakes and rivers. Holidaymakers can sail or swim on lakes while many rivers are ideally suited to whitewater rafting. Additionally, some leisure businesses operate water parks that contain swimming pools, water slides, and areas for kayaking or canoeing.

Located in Khuzestan province, Dezful is known as the “City of Rockets,” since it was attacked over 200 times by rockets during the Iran-Iraq war.

Dezful derives from two words: dezj (fortress) and pol (bridge), which combined means “bridge to the fortress.”



