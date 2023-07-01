Vietnam eager to cooperate with ICCIMA to strengthen bilateral relations: envoy

TEHRAN- Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran Luong Quoc Huy said that his country is eager to cooperate with Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) to develop and strengthen bilateral relations.

The Vietnamese envoy made the remarks in a message to ICCIMA new Head Hossein Selahvarzi.

In early May, Representatives of the private sectors of Iran and Vietnam discussed the ways of developing trade between the two sides in a meeting held at the place of the ICCIMA.

Chaired by an ICCIMA director, Shahram Khasipour, the meeting was attended by a delegation of Vietnamese officials and businesspersons.

Speaking at the meeting, Khasipour underlined Vietnam’s growing economy and said: “Vietnam's economy is growing and has experienced an eight percent growth last year”.

He further mentioned Iran's progress in the field of industry, technical and engineering services, and nanotechnology, noting that considering the existing capacities, the level of economic exchanges between the two countries can be significantly increased.

MA

Photo: Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran Luong Quoc Huy (L) and ICCIMA Head Hossein Selahvarzi