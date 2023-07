TEHRAN – Kamal Javanmard was named as secretary general of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) on Saturday.

He has been appointed to the role by President of Iran’s NPC Ghafour Karegari.

In March, Javanmard had been named Iran's Chef de Mission for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games.

He replaced Mohammad Tabe as NPC secretary general and is set to serve a four-year term.