Iran is constructive actor in West Asia and Persian Gulf: ambassador 

TEHRAN – Reza Zabib, Tehran’s ambassador to Spain, has highlighted Iran’s position in the Persian Gulf and the West Asia region, saying the Islamic Republic is an effective and constructive actor.

In an article for Spanish newspaper La Razón, Zabib wrote, “Maintaining and strengthening maritime security in the region has been and still is one of the emphasized axes of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We believe that all countries should responsibly contribute to this issue and mutually benefit from it. Experience has shown that foreign military presence in the region does not contribute to the security of the region, including maritime security. Therefore, such approaches should be ended. As the first beneficiaries of this issue, the countries of the region are the best supporters of maritime security.”

He added, “The Persian Gulf is the historical and inseparable home of its coastal countries. Differences in approaches and national interests are natural, but stability, prosperity of nations, solving cross-border problems, etc. show a wide range of common interests, which ultimately strengthen the provision of national interests of any country in the region. The experience of Saddam's regime showed that unilateralism relying on foreigners ultimately causes instability in the entire region, which can have transregional consequences. The Islamic Republic of Iran welcoming the restoration of relations with the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was realized in continuation of the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting regional integration and solving problems through dialogue. With a deep belief in the indivisibility of stability and prosperity in the region, the Islamic Republic of Iran warmly shakes the hands of all its neighbors in the Persian Gulf and friendly countries to strengthen this approach in the region as much as possible.”

Zabib noted, “The JCPOA, which is known as a successful symbol of multilateralism, is an outstanding example of the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran to solve issues through diplomacy. Achieving this agreement with the active participation of the representative of the European Union's foreign policy has created a rare history of successful and effective participation of the Union in solving an international issue.”

The ambassador also pointed to terrorism and the situation in Afghanistan as other issues of mutual interest with the European Union.

“Iran and the European Union have had close and sometimes effective cooperation for a long time. The limited list of issues mentioned represents common issues or even interests. Undoubtedly, there are more issues and every relationship includes some differences of views and interests. The Islamic Republic of Iran is an effective actor with a constructive role in West Asia and the Persian Gulf, where the European Union has certain interests,” he continued, according to Fars News.

Zabib concluded, “As a Mediterranean country, Spain is the closest country and culture to this region. This issue, along with four centuries of friendly relations between Iran and Spain, has provided a unique opportunity to review and improve the approach of the European Union towards the region in order to play a more effective role. Relying on realism and respect for others in the tradition of Spanish diplomacy will guarantee Madrid's success in the rotating presidency [of the European Union]. The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the close consultation with the rotating presidency in this regard and declares its readiness for this matter.”



