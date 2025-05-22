Iran won’t hesitate to respond strongly to any Israeli transgression, Araghchi warns

TEHRAN – Following a leaked report that Israel is preparing to strike Iran's nuclear sites if the nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington break down, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Thursday that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to forcefully respond to any attack and will take all necessary actions to protect its interests and people.

“Threats from the rogue Israeli regime are nothing new. But the recent leak citing U.S. officials as divulging Israeli plans for an unlawful attack on Iran and its nuclear facilities is alarming and warrants immediate and serious condemnation from the UN Security Council and the [International Atomic Energy Agency] (I.A.E.A.),” Araghchi wrote on X, IRNA reported.

He also said that he has written a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi regarding the military threat.

“I have called on the international community to take effective preventive measures against the continuation of Israeli threats, which if unchecked, will compel Iran to take special measures in defense of our nuclear facilities and materials.”

Noting that his letter is “a serious pre-action warning,” the minister said, “The nature, content, and extent of our actions will correspond and be proportionate to preventive measures taken by these international bodies in accordance with their statutory duties and obligations.”