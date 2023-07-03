Workshop on millennia-old footwear to be held in Bandar Abbas

TEHRAN –A workshop on the art of making Giveh, a traditional footwear being produced in the Iranian plateau for millennia, is planned to be held in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan province on Tuesday, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

The main goal of the workshop is to introduce and promote the art of making Giveh footwear, while also providing training for individuals interested in developing this skill, Sanaz Ramji explained on Sunday.

Giveh is an espadrille-like footwear that is very light and durable. It was more common in the past and was worn by farmers and villagers. This clothing has very unique features. For example, it is highly suitable for arid and mountainous climates, it is very light which decreases the sweating of the feet. It does not have a left foot or right foot, both of them are the same. These features have given the footwear international popularity and made it a unique product.

The upper part of Giveh is usually made from cotton yarn, while the sole is made of textile, leather, or plastic. Making the upper is completely done by women in their homes. They sew the upper using a kind of needle that is called “Javaldooz”. But it is men that make the soles because it needs more strength. This part is usually done in workshops.

In the past, Giveh did not have specific sizes, but they were made in three general sizes; small, medium, and large. They are most commonly white. However, sometimes the craftsman makes them in colors like blue, red, or black based on his own taste or at the request of the buyer.

ABU/AM