Iraq's Hakim Calls for Action to Stop Zionist Regime's Crimes in Jenin

Leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement, Seyed Ammar al-Hakim, has strongly condemned the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Jenin and called for immediate international intervention to prevent further atrocities against the Palestinian people in the city and camp.

The Israeli army has confirmed it carried out air attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Physicians for Human Rights Israel (PHRI) said that three hospitals came under attack during the Israeli military assault on Jenin, “severely damaging their operational capacity.”

In a written statement, Hakim emphasized the urgency of global action to halt the occupying forces' aggression and urged international, Islamic, and Arab institutions to take decisive measures. He specifically called on the United Nations to condemn the usurping regime's actions and provide much-needed Palestinian support.

In the end, Hakim offered prayers for the martyrs, seeking Almighty God's mercy and forgiveness while expressing his hope for a swift recovery for those wounded in these heinous acts.