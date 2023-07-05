Inside occupied Palestine, on July 5, 2023

After two days of brutal invasion and multiple war crimes, the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) withdrew from the sieged camp of Jenin. A variety of videos started circulating on social media showing traces of Israeli soldiers’ blood on the streets of Jenin.

Up to this moment, Israeli occupation force has admitted one soldier being killed but according to the footages the number must be beyond the official statements. In a statement, IOF admitted that the eliminated soldier has been shot from two sides (back and front) while trying to escape the battlefield. A commander from Al-Qassam brigades announced that the number of IOF casualties is much higher than what has officially been released and we will see the real numbers in the coming day. “Israeli media are trying to cover the defeat imposed to the IOF by the Resistance in Jenin,” the commander said. The spokesman for the IOF also claimed that over 300 Palestinians have been arrested during attacks against Jenin.

• “Over 80 precent of houses in Jenin were damaged during invasion of IOF. Tens of cars belonging to Palestinians were completely destroyed and most of the streets in the camp were fully demolished by Israeli bulldozers,” the deputy to the Governor of Jenin said.

• People of Jenin gathered in big groups after the humiliating defeat of IOF by Palestinian Resistance and celebrated the victory.

• In response to Israel’s extremely violent aggression of Jenin, the Resistance forces of Gaza fired 5 rockets at the settlers-occupied cities nearby. One rocket hit an Israeli’s house.

• In an explicit act of provocation, an Israeli excavator breached the border between the occupied Palestine and Lebanon, resulting in a quick reaction by the Lebanese army. Amid the tensions, an Israeli soldier fired 5 shots into the air which didn’t affect the solid effort of Lebanese army to push the Israeli army back. The excavator was forced to retreat from the border.

• A Palestinian combatant, in retaliation of IOF’s aggression against Jenin, opened fire at an Israeli police car in north of the West Bank which inflicted damage on the car, but not the Israeli occupation forces.

• A glorious funeral was held in Jenin today (Wednesday) for those martyrs who lost their lives resisting Israel’s brutal invasion. Twelve Palestinians are reported martyred by occupation forces. Thousands of residents of Jenin attended the ceremony to glorify the memory of the young combatants.

• In an interview with BBC, Yara Hawari, a senior analyst from Al-Shabaka network revealed Israel’s tactic during its brutal invasion of Jenin. Hawari said, “The reality of this operation is about mowing the grass. Mowing the grass is an Israeli military doctrine that basically means wreaking havoc on Palestinian areas. In other words, cause so much death and destruction that Palestinians cannot do anything but try to put their lives back together. The Israeli military does this time and time again, not only in Jenin but also in Gaza, and it is sick, inhumane, and criminal”.

• Two Israeli women raised the Israeli flag in front of Israel’s Minister of Intelligence on Wednesday as a symbol of dissatisfaction. The security forces nearby considered this act as a threat against the life of the minister and violently tried to expel them from the area. Within a short time, hundreds of other protesters gathered in front of the minister’s house.